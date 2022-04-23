x

Fire and safety education team coming to the Valley

Related Story

This is currently the most active wildfire season in years, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

According to officials, last year's winter freeze is playing a big role because it killed a lot of vegetation in the area, creating fuel for the fires.

Dry fire conditions are expected to continue for the next several weeks, and the Texas A&M Forest Service will send an education team to the Valley to hold several pop-up fire prevention safety events.

According to the agency, nine out of 10 wildfires are caused by people. 

The fire education team will be heading to the Valley on Monday. 

News
Fire education team heading to the Valley
Fire education team heading to the Valley
This is currently the most active wildfire season in years, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. According to... More >>
2 weeks ago Thursday, April 07 2022 Apr 7, 2022 Thursday, April 07, 2022 4:03:00 PM CDT April 07, 2022
Radar
7 Days