Fire education team heading to the Valley
This is currently the most active wildfire season in years, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
According to officials, last year's winter freeze is playing a big role because it killed a lot of vegetation in the area, creating fuel for the fires.
Dry fire conditions are expected to continue for the next several weeks, and the Texas A&M Forest Service will send an education team to the Valley to hold several pop-up fire prevention safety events.
According to the agency, nine out of 10 wildfires are caused by people.
The fire education team will be heading to the Valley on Monday.
