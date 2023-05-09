Fire closed portion of Matamoros-Reynosa Highway
A huge fire that closed a portion of the Matamoros-Reynosa Highway is now under control.
The blaze started after several fuel lines exploded on Monday and lasted for more than 15 hours.
The Brownsville Fire Chief Jared Sheldon said it happened two miles from Brownsville neighborhoods, but the fire department determined they did not need to evacuate.
