Fire closed portion of Matamoros-Reynosa Highway
A huge fire that closed a portion of the Matamoros-Reynosa Highway is now under control.
The blaze started after several fuel lines exploded on Monday and lasted for more than 15 hours.
The Brownsville Fire Chief Jared Sheldon said it happened two miles from Brownsville neighborhoods, but the fire department determined they did not need to evacuate.
More News
News Video
-
WATCH: AEP spokesman discusses power restoration efforts
-
Edinburg fire chief passes away, leaving a legacy of courage and service
-
Man sentenced to 55 years in prison for murder of Harlingen teen
-
Made in the 956: UTRGV student invents new way to care for...
-
Jurors needed to help with backlog of cases in the Valley