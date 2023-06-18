Firefighter hospitalized battling blaze near Edinburg ice skating rink

A firefighter with the Pharr Fire Department was hospitalized Thursday while battling a blaze at an event center next to an ice skating rink, according to Edinburg interim fire Chief Ubaldo Perez.

About 100 firefighters from different agencies responded to the blaze that was extinguished early Friday morning.

The firefighter was hospitalized with dehydration but has since recovered, Channel 5 News learned.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Building near Edinburg ice skating rink destroyed in blaze, city spokesperson says

Fire departments from the cities of Edinburg, Pharr and Mission responded to the blaze Thursday evening at the 10,000 block of N. Closner Boulevard.

A city spokesperson initially said the fire was at the Skate n Boogie rink, but Perez clarified that the fire happened at an event center undergoing renovations right next to the skating rink.

No injuries were reported. The skating rink was evacuated and received water damage.