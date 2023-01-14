Firefighters battle grass fire in Edinburg

No injuries were reported Thursday after a grass fire spread to a utility trailer in Edinburg, according to Edinburg fire Chief Shawn Snider.

Firefighters responded to the fire at an empty field off of Owassa and Jackson roads and were able to get it under control before it spread to homes in the area.

The fire was caused by a main transmission line dropping into the area, causing sparks that set the fire, Snider said.

Low humidity, strong winds and dry grass contributed to the blaze, Snider added.

A red flag warning was issued Thursday due to the weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended.