Firefighters contain warehouse fire in McAllen amid extreme heat

Firefighters spent over two hours putting out a Wednesday warehouse fire in McAllen.

Officials haven’t revealed what caught on fire in the warehouse located off of Business 83 and Ware Road.

Firefighters worked to contain the fire as temperatures reached a high of 103 °F Wednesday afternoon. Through those hours of response, firefighters were coming on and off the line.

“That way they can cool down, get some meal in them,” McAllen assistant fire Chief Michael Luna said.

Fighting fire in similar weather conditions can lead to heat exhaustion, Luna said.

The sweat and body temperature increases on a firefighter wearing more than 40 pounds of gear, and insulated from the flames by the suit

The combination keeps the outside moisture and heat away from the firefighter.

“However, that also limits the amount of moisture coming in and out of it, so it's hard to breathe,” Luna said.

During the warehouse fire, the responders worked in 15-minute cycles to rest and recover.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

