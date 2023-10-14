First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023
Related Story
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X.
See the final scores below:
Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Mission Veterans
|49
|Hanna
|19
|FINAL
|McAllen Memorial
|24
|Palmview
|7
|FINAL
|San Benito
|48
|Edinburg
|7
|FINAL
|Edinburg North
|38
|PSJA SW
|28
|FINAL
|George West
|14
|Santa Rosa
|27
|FINAL
|MMA
|21
|La Villa
|39
|FINAL
|La Joya
|7
|Laredo LBJ
|49
|FINAL
News
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X . See the final scores below: Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023... More >>
News Video
-
UTRGV astronomy professor discusses annular solar eclipse
-
NASA reaching out to Latino community through eclipse viewing party at Edinburg...
-
Progreso haunted house returns after three-year closure
-
Progreso school board president arrested on drug trafficking charges
-
Edinburg police: Man spotted in neighborhood armed with a knife arrested