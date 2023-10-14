x

First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X.

See the final scores below:

Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Mission Veterans 49 Hanna 19 FINAL
McAllen Memorial 24 Palmview 7 FINAL
San Benito 48 Edinburg 7 FINAL
Edinburg North 38 PSJA SW 28 FINAL
George West 14 Santa Rosa 27 FINAL
MMA 21 La Villa 39 FINAL
La Joya 7 Laredo LBJ 49 FINAL

