First and Goal: Thursday 10/22
District 32-6A
PSJA North 48, Edinburg Economedes 21
District 16-5A Division 1
Brownsville Porter 27, Donna 20
Non-District
Edinburg Vela 49, Mission Veterans 13
McAllen Memorial at Sharyland Pioneer - Cancelled
Mercedes 27, McAllen High 14
