First and Goal: Thursday 10/22

First and Goal Thursday 10/22

District 32-6A

PSJA North 48, Edinburg Economedes 21

District 16-5A Division 1

Brownsville Porter 27, Donna 20

Non-District 

Edinburg Vela 49, Mission Veterans 13

McAllen Memorial at Sharyland Pioneer - Cancelled

Mercedes 27, McAllen High 14

