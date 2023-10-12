First & Goal Thursday: October 24th

WESLACO - The Valley's only undefeated team remains undefeated. Thursday night, La Feria knocked off Grulla in Rio Grande City to improve to 9-0 overall. Here's a look at the final scores. Click on the video for highlights.

La Feria 28, Grulla 23 (F)

Porter 24, PSJA Memorial 19 (F)

Mission Veterans 20, Pace 15 (F)

Brownsville Veterans 29, PSJA Southwest 0 (F)