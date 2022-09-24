First & Goal: Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022
Thursday, September 22
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Vela
|21
|PSJA North
|28
|FINAL
|Palmview
|21
|McAllen Memorial
|12
|FINAL
|Laredo United
|49
|Harlingen at Roma
|56
|FINAL
|Mercedes
|48
|Sharyland
|25
|FINAL
|La Villa
|38
|MMA
|14
|FINAL
|PSJA SW
|13
|Edinburg North
|35
|FINAL
