First & Goal: Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

Thursday, September 22

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Vela 21 PSJA North 28 FINAL
Palmview 21 McAllen Memorial 12 FINAL
Laredo United 49 Harlingen at Roma 56 FINAL
Mercedes  48 Sharyland 25 FINAL
La Villa 38 MMA 14 FINAL
PSJA SW 13 Edinburg North 35 FINAL

