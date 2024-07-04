Fisherman killed in Cameron County boat accident, U.S. Coast Guard investigating

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after a fisherman died in a Tuesday boat accident in Cameron County.

The fisherman was on a boat that took off from Adolph Thomae Jr. County Park in Arroyo City. He and the other fisherman on the boat with him were not wearing life jackets, authorities said.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department responded to the lower Laguna Madre area Tuesday at around 11:30 a.m. after the fishermen’s boat suffered a mechanical failure that left it unable to move.

A barge ended up hitting the boat, pulling it underwater.

A witness was able to pull the unidentified fishermen to a nearby boat ramp. One of the fishermen survived.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Captain Chris Dowdy says with more people expected to hit the water this summer, boaters should make a safety checklist that includes wearing a lifejacket.

Watch the video above for the full story.