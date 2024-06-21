x

Five Edinburg High Bobcats sign Collegiate Letter of Intent

By: Bella Michaels

EDINBURG, Texas -- Five Edinburg High Bobcats signed their Collegiate Letter of Intent in basketball, soccer, and tennis. 

Click on the video above for more of Edinburg's historic signing day. 

4 weeks ago Friday, May 24 2024 May 24, 2024 Friday, May 24, 2024 4:53:00 PM CDT May 24, 2024
