Five Edinburg High Bobcats sign Collegiate Letter of Intent
EDINBURG, Texas -- Five Edinburg High Bobcats signed their Collegiate Letter of Intent in basketball, soccer, and tennis.
Click on the video above for more of Edinburg's historic signing day.
