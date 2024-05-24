Five Edinburg High Bobcats sign Collegiate Letter of Intent
EDINBURG, Texas -- Five Edinburg High Bobcats signed their Collegiate Letter of Intent in basketball, soccer, and tennis.
Click on the video above for more of Edinburg's historic signing day.
More News
News Video
-
Online survey to determine lead exposure in Sharyland water supply customers
-
City of McAllen opening cooling centers
-
Relatives of suspect in fatal McAllen crash charged
-
Third arrest made in Hidalgo County murder investigation
-
Water service resumes in La Joya, boil water notice to go into...