Food Bank RGV holding 4th annual Empty Bowls Lower Valley event

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is inviting the public to their 4th Annual Empty Bowls Lower Valley.

As part of the event, an “extraordinary tasting culinary extravaganza with cuisine from some of the best local restaurants, cafés, bites, bakeries, and more” will be provided, according to the event website.

Every dollar raised will be tailored to serve food insecure families, children, seniors, and veterans this summer, the food bank said.

Click here for tickets.