Food Bank RGV holding 4th annual Empty Bowls Lower Valley event
Related Story
The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is inviting the public to their 4th Annual Empty Bowls Lower Valley.
As part of the event, an “extraordinary tasting culinary extravaganza with cuisine from some of the best local restaurants, cafés, bites, bakeries, and more” will be provided, according to the event website.
Every dollar raised will be tailored to serve food insecure families, children, seniors, and veterans this summer, the food bank said.
News
The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is inviting the public to their 4th Annual Empty Bowls Lower Valley.... More >>
News Video
-
Rio Grande City to start fining big rig drivers parking in residential...
-
'We have an obligation:' Cameron County sheriff reacts to bill requiring Texas...
-
16 arrests made following discovery of suspected stash house in Mercedes
-
Made in the 956: Los Fresnos High School student gets internship with...
-
Former Edcouch mayor pro-tem sentenced on federal bribery charge
Sports Video
-
Hidalgo soccer players sign to Richard J. Daley College
-
Julian Champagnie hosting basketball skills clinic at Los Fresnos United School on...
-
Vipers announce priority home dates for 2025-26 season
-
UTRGV hosting football camps this June
-
Three time NBA Champ and Former Spur Danny Green back in the...