Food Bank RGV holding 4th annual Empty Bowls Lower Valley event
The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is inviting the public to their 4th Annual Empty Bowls Lower Valley.
As part of the event, an “extraordinary tasting culinary extravaganza with cuisine from some of the best local restaurants, cafés, bites, bakeries, and more” will be provided, according to the event website.
Every dollar raised will be tailored to serve food insecure families, children, seniors, and veterans this summer, the food bank said.
More News
News Video
-
Debris believed to be from SpaceX launch washes up in Matamoros beach
-
ICE arrests 11 people at South Padre Island construction site
-
Brownsville Police Department unveils new system to pay citations
-
Alamo conducting survey for sidewalk improvements
-
Border Patrol agent rescues family of 11 in Progreso house fire
Sports Video
-
Three time NBA Champ and Former Spur Danny Green back in the...
-
The RGV Red Crowns fall to the San Antonio Corinthians in second...
-
UTRGV Track and Field Season ends with the Women's High Jump
-
RGV Red Crowns back at home Saturday to face San Antonio Corinthians
-
FC Brownsville vs. West Texas FC finishes in 0-0 draw