x

Food drive for Valley veterans set for Thursday

Related Story

A food drive for Rio Grande Valley veterans is scheduled for Thursday at the McAllen Veterans Affairs Clinic.

The drive will be drive-thru style and will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The clinic is located at 901 East Hackberry Avenue. Veterans are asked to bring their Veterans Affairs ID card.

News
Food drive for Valley veterans set for...
Food drive for Valley veterans set for Thursday
A food drive for Rio Grande Valley veterans is scheduled for Thursday at the McAllen Veterans Affairs Clinic. The... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, January 17 2024 Jan 17, 2024 Wednesday, January 17, 2024 11:14:00 AM CST January 17, 2024
Radar
7 Days