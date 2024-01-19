Food drive for Valley veterans set for Thursday
Related Story
A food drive for Rio Grande Valley veterans is scheduled for Thursday at the McAllen Veterans Affairs Clinic.
The drive will be drive-thru style and will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The clinic is located at 901 East Hackberry Avenue. Veterans are asked to bring their Veterans Affairs ID card.
News
A food drive for Rio Grande Valley veterans is scheduled for Thursday at the McAllen Veterans Affairs Clinic. The... More >>
News Video
-
Potential trade of Cameron County park land to SpaceX could impact preservation...
-
Medical examiner says trooper Sanchez died as a result of shooting
-
Mission police highlight changes made to school safety following DOJ report of...
-
Pharr moving forward with international bridge expansion
-
Consumer Reports: Kids & Colds - Flu, COVID-19, or RSV?