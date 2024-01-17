x

Food drive for Valley veterans set for Thursday

A food drive for Rio Grande Valley veterans is scheduled for Thursday at the McAllen Veterans Affairs Clinic.

The drive will be drive-thru style and will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The clinic is located at 901 East Hackberry Avenue. Veterans are asked to bring their Veterans Affairs ID card.

