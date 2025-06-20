For the first time, Weslaco invites other Valley cities to hurricane preparedness meeting

Weslaco city leaders held their annual emergency stakeholders meeting on Wednesday.

Officials say this is the first time other cities were included in the meeting. Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez says they were looped in because of the March storms.

"We have different departments here, different municipalities getting prepared for hurricane season and making sure that all of us are in the same page, in moving forward in case a disaster does hit," Gonzalez said.

Edcouch, Progreso, Mercedes and La Villa are just some of the cities involved in the meeting. City leaders discussed drain clearing and emergency shelter operations.