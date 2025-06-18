For the first time, Weslaco invites other Valley cities to hurricane preparedness meeting
Weslaco city leaders held their annual emergency stakeholders meeting on Wednesday.
Officials say this is the first time other cities were included in the meeting. Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez says they were looped in because of the March storms.
"We have different departments here, different municipalities getting prepared for hurricane season and making sure that all of us are in the same page, in moving forward in case a disaster does hit," Gonzalez said.
Edcouch, Progreso, Mercedes and La Villa are just some of the cities involved in the meeting. City leaders discussed drain clearing and emergency shelter operations.
More News
News Video
-
Progreso ISD school board president arrested on intoxication and possession charges
-
State officials announce new facility in Edinburg to battle screwworm outbreak
-
Hidalgo County commissioner discusses importance of being an organ donor amid registration...
-
Wings of Hope prepares of annual fundraising event at South Padre Island
-
For the first time, Weslaco invites other Valley cities to hurricane preparedness...
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Athletics partnership with Radio United
-
RGV Vipers "Blocks for Books' at Sonic in Pharr and Edinburg
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Mario Rodriguez
-
Former Nikki Rowe standout Joshua Torralba shares his incredible basketball journey
-
RGV Red Crowns Randy Galvan hopeful to get college offers by joining...