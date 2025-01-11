Former Edcouch mayor pro-tem pleads guilty to corruption charges
Former Edcouch Mayor Pro-Tem Rene Adan Flores has pleaded guilty to corruption charges.
Flores was taken into custody in September 2024 alongside former Edcouch City Manager Victor Hugo De La Cruz. They were charged with conspiracy, bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds and use of a facility in interstate commerce in furtherance of bribery.
Both men were accused of soliciting bribe payments from a Brownsville business owner that provides marketing services throughout the Rio Grande Valley.
Flores is scheduled for sentencing on March 25 at the McAllen federal court. He faces up to 15 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 fine.
