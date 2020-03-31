Former Edinburg Teacher Facing New Charges

EDINBURG – A former Edinburg CISD teacher arrested last week is facing new charges.

Francisco Coronado Badillo was arrested by Edinburg CISD police on Monday. He is charged with sexual assault of a child.

Badillo also stands accused in a separate case. He was arrested on sexual assault and improper relationship with a student charges just over a week ago.

Edinburg CISD Police Chief Rick Perez told CHANNEL 5 NEWS Badillo resigned from the school district before he was arrested.

We’ll continue to report the latest.