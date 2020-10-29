Former high school football star dies after stabbing, 3 men charged with murder
A former high school football star died Monday after a stabbing in Harlingen.
Lesley Maurice Hunter died Monday, nine days after he was stabbed during an altercation on the 3200 block of North Sunshine Strip.
Hunter played football for Harlingen High School in the 1990s.
"He was just a great kid," said his former coach, Rene Medrano. "A hard worker."
The Harlingen Police Department arrested three men after the stabbing. They're now charged with murder.
Watch the video for the full story.
