Former Starr County justice of the peace sentenced in drug trafficking investigation
Former Starr County Justice of the Peace Roel Valadez Jr. has been sentenced to 21 months in prison in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.
Authorities arrested Valadez in 2021. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and four counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Valadez will also be on supervised release for three years after his sentence.
