Former Starr County justice of the peace sentenced in drug trafficking investigation

5 hours 8 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, July 02 2024 Jul 2, 2024 July 02, 2024 12:27 PM July 02, 2024 in News - Local

Former Starr County Justice of the Peace Roel Valadez Jr. has been sentenced to 21 months in prison in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.

Authorities arrested Valadez in 2021. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and four counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Valadez will also be on supervised release for three years after his sentence.

