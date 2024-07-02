Former Starr County justice of the peace sentenced in drug trafficking investigation
Former Starr County Justice of the Peace Roel Valadez Jr. has been sentenced to 21 months in prison in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.
Authorities arrested Valadez in 2021. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and four counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Valadez will also be on supervised release for three years after his sentence.
More News
News Video
-
Smart Living: Study on ultra-processed foods
-
Made in the 956: The Literacy Center of Harlingen offering literacy skills...
-
Valley residents warned of travel advisory issued for Tamaulipas
-
Operation Christmas RGV collecting school supplies to assist families
-
South Padre Island sanctuary relocating gators for potential storm activity
Sports Video
-
Premier Volleyball earns bid to USA Volleyball Nationals
-
Former Nikki Rowe QB now 7on7 Head Coach
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach