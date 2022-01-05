Former Weslaco Commissioner Pleads Guilty to Lying Under Oath

WESALCO – A former Weslaco city commissioner pleading guilty to lying under oath Monday.

After denying accepting a bribe during grand jury proceedings last year, David Fox later admitted he did.

At least $2,000 was allegedly paid to influence his vote on Weslaco water and wastewater treatment plant projects.

Six people were indicted in the federal bribery case earlier this year.

Fox will be sentenced Jan. 9, 2020.

He is currently out on bond.