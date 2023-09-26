Four suspects indicted in connection to Pharr murder
The four suspects arrested in connection with a murder in Pharr have been indicted.
The murder happened in June when police conducted a welfare check at a residence on Feather Avenue and discovered a man dead inside the home.
The victim was identified as Agusto De La Torre. The four suspects were arrested a day after he was found dead.
The four suspects were identified as Abraham Gonzalez, Juan Castellanos, Flor Sedano and Bianca Gutierrez.
RELATED STORY: Four suspects facing capital murder charges in connection to Pharr homicide
Gonzalez, Castellanos and Sedano are scheduled to go before a judge this week and Gutierrez is scheduled for October 3. They all face capital murder charges.
