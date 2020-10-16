x

Free COVID-19 testing at the Payne Arena

Related Story

Free COVID-19 testing will be available at the Payne Arena starting on Monday. 

From Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 the Payne Arena in Hidalgo will be administering tests for residents until supplies lasts. 

This test will be a PCR test with oral swab. 

No symptoms are necessary, no preregistration is required and the test will be for those over 5 years old. 

The testing site will be at 2600 N 10th St. Hidalgo County. 

For more testing site dates click here.

News
Free COVID-19 testing at the Payne Arena
Free COVID-19 testing at the Payne Arena
Free COVID-19 testing will be available at the Payne Arena starting on Monday. From Sept. 28 to Oct. 4... More >>
2 weeks ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 6:14:00 AM CDT September 28, 2020
Radar
7 Days