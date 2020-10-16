Free COVID-19 testing at the Payne Arena
Free COVID-19 testing will be available at the Payne Arena starting on Monday.
From Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 the Payne Arena in Hidalgo will be administering tests for residents until supplies lasts.
This test will be a PCR test with oral swab.
No symptoms are necessary, no preregistration is required and the test will be for those over 5 years old.
The testing site will be at 2600 N 10th St. Hidalgo County.
For more testing site dates click here.
