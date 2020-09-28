x

Free COVID-19 testing at the Payne Arena

6 hours 24 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 September 28, 2020 6:14 AM September 28, 2020 in News - Local

Free COVID-19 testing will be available at the Payne Arena starting on Monday. 

From Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 the Payne Arena in Hidalgo will be administering tests for residents until supplies lasts. 

This test will be a PCR test with oral swab. 

No symptoms are necessary, no preregistration is required and the test will be for those over 5 years old. 

The testing site will be at 2600 N 10th St. Hidalgo County. 

For more testing site dates click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days