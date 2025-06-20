Free legal services being provided at Valley disaster recovery centers

More than $45 million in federal aid has approved for victims of the March 2025 storms that flooded much of the Rio Grande Valley.

While not everyone will receive the help they need, other options for help are available.

Representatives from Texas RioGrande Legal Aid are at select disaster recovery centers to help people who do not get approved for federal aid by FEMA.

“I think right now we have around 40 cases that we've gotten in the last two weeks or so,” Disaster Benefits Team Manager Brittanny Perrigue Gomez said.

Staff can help people appeal a denial, or file for disaster unemployment, replacing lost documents, public benefits or other issues.

“The other case types that we're seeing right now are housing related to some landlord tenant issues,” Gomez said.

TRLA said the best thing people can do if they're not approved is to seek their help.

Legal aid representatives are stationed at disaster recovery centers in Weslaco, Pharr, Harlingen and San Benito on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

All the disaster recovery centers will be closed on Thursday, June 19 for Juneteenth, and they will be back open on Friday, June 20.

They can also be reached by phone at 956-996-8752.

