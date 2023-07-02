Funeral services held for two migrants killed in Brownsville bus stop crash

Funerals were held Friday for two Venezuelan men who were killed in a deadly crash outside a Brownsville migrant shelter last month.

The families of the two men — Richard Bustamante and Cristian Sangroni — attended the viewings in Harlingen, after the state’s crime victims compensation program paid for the funeral expenses.

The men were among the eight migrants who died on May 8 when a man drove into them at a bus stop across the street from the Ozanam Center.

Eleven other people were injured.

The Texas Civil Rights Project helped bring the families of the migrants to the Rio Grande Valley for the viewing after they were granted humanitarian parole.

“The U.S. government and the Venezuelan government don't have diplomatic relationships, so the repatriation of bodies back to Venezuela was not an option for a lot of these families,” Texas Civil Rights Project coordinator Denisse Molina said. “If they wanted to repatriate the body, it had to go through different means and it was extremely costly, and the victim compensation plan does not cover for repatriation of bodies. So these two families opted for a viewing and cremation."

Brownsville police charged George Alvarez in connection with the crash. He remains in jail.