Gap Closures Along RGV Border Wall Making Progress

LOS INDIOS – Gaps along the border wall in the Rio Grande Valley are closing.

Border Patrol told us the gaps get exploited by taking agent’s time by standing guard or by serving as an easy pathway to cross.

Federal surveillance footage shows the border wall progress near Los Indios.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to former mayor of Los Indios and former Border Patrol agent Rick Cavazos.

"What you're seeing here behind me is a complete picture of what it's supposed to look like, how it's supposed to work," says Cavazos.

He says he is surprised to see how much has changed in the area he previously patrolled for 10 years.

"It was always a vulnerable area. There was always smugglers taking advantage of the fact that it was open here," says Cavazos.

More than 30 gaps existed when the project first started in Cameron County; now there are two under construction in Los Indios with four more to go.

For more information watch the video above.