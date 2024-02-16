Gladys Porter Zoo preparing to debut ‘escape artist’ bear
Gladys Porter Zoo is preparing to debut an escape-artist bear from Missouri to the public.
The Andean bear, Ben, was relocated to the Brownsville zoo after his most recent escape last March.
Gladys Porter Zoo Director Pat Burchfield said they want to make sure he's comfortable in his new habitat and study his behavior before they show him off.
“Historically he was getting in trouble during the day, so just putting an animal out on the exhibit isn't the way it works,” Burchfield said. “And each species has its own challenges."
The zoo will announce a date for Ben’s debut at a later date.
