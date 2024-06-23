Gladys Porter Zoo rehabilitating spider monkeys seized at the border

Wildlife trafficking is becoming a growing problem after several spider monkeys were seized at the border in the last few months, according to the Gladys Porter Zoo.

The zoo says their staff is caring for 19 baby spider monkeys. Most of them were seized from smugglers at border crossings by federal agents across South Texas.

"It is sad to see them come in this way, being carried over across the border and being put in these situations," Gladys Porter Zoo veterinarian assistant Jennifer Valdez said.

The spider monkeys are being kept under quarantine, meaning the public can't see them. Many of the babies are in incubators.

The spider monkeys are being fed every three hours. The zoo says the monkeys are being sold on the black market to people who want them as pets.

“The really sad story about these spider monkeys… the public think they're wonderful, cute little pets, but I don't know that they realize that they shot the mother to get the baby, and they're forever removed from where they oughta be back in their tropical forest habitat,” Gladys Porter Zoo Executive Director Dr. Pat Burchfield said.

Zoo staff are busy getting the spider monkeys healthy before they find permanent homes at other accredited zoos.

At the zoo, the monkeys are treated for any wounds, fungal and bacterial infections, lice and other parasites.

Treatment and daily care of the animals is an unexpected expense for the zoo, which already spends an estimated $50,000 a year caring for the animals they already have.

"We don't mind the cost," Burchfield said. "We're going to do it one way or another, but it is an expensive, labor-intensive process."

Click here to donate to Gladys Porter Zoo's efforts in rehabilitating the spider monkeys.

Watch the video above for the full story.