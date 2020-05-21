Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas bars may reopen on Friday

Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that bars across Texas may reopen on Friday — if they follow social distancing guidelines and other coronavirus precautions.

Bars may reopen at 25% capacity. Restaurants will be able to increase capacity from 25% to 50%, Abbott said during a news conference Monday afternoon.

"As we open up, we must continue to place health and safety first and foremost," Abbott said.

Abbott said parts of the state, however, may not be ready to reopen as quickly as others.

For example, an outbreak at meatpacking plants near Amarillo and hospital capacity problems in El Paso pose potential problems. Abbott said they would have delayed reopening dates.

"Texans have always faced adversity and Texans have always prevailed," Abbott said.

Abbott also announced other changes, including the reopening of businesses located in office buildings and the reopening of daycare facilities.

