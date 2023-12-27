Gridiron Heroes: Teacher Cheers The Patriot Way
MISSION – Hit the music and get out of her way. Anna Maria Navarro may be a teacher by day, but once the game kicks off, she’s one of the Patriots’ biggest supporters.
It all began a few years ago when Navarro says she noticed some of the fans were too quiet during games.
Navarro picked up a banner and said, “I’ll see what I can do.”
The rest is history. After every touchdown, Navarro runs up and down the sideline with a Patriots flag. If she has it her way, Mission Veterans is going home with a win.
“It’s like I told them,” said Navarro. “When you get to be 63-years-old and you can still do what I do, you’ve done it.”
The day after a game, Navarro admits she’s sore sometimes. But that’s the price she gladly pays to be part of the football fun.
“Hey then you know you’re alive,” said Navarro.
