Group protests in Harlingen against Trump's immigration policies

The Trump Administration wants ICE agents to arrest at least 1,875 people living in the United States illegally per day.

This comes as protests erupt nationwide, including in Harlingen and Rio Grande Valley, immigration attorneys want people to know their rights.

A group of over 20 people gathered in Harlingen to let others know how they feel about the Trump Administration's immigration policies.

"All these people that are going through this, it's just very sad that kids are being left alone," Harlingen resident Sarahi De La Garza said.

Some protestors waived the Mexican flag and held signs.

President Donald Trump signed 10 executive orders focused on immigration. He's promised mass deportations of criminals, but families without criminal histories are worried too.

Harlingen immigration attorney Susana Silva says since President Trump took office last week, her practice receives at least 60 calls daily with people asking questions.

"Do they have a right to take me? Where am I going to go? If you go, who is going to know? How does my family find me? Those are all the questions I have to answer," Silva said.

She is encouraging people to know their rights.

"You have a right to remain silent and exert it and say it and a right to be represented by an attorney," Silva said. "Don't open the door, don't sign anything."

