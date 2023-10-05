Harlingen man convicted of killing former roommate sentenced to 75 years in jail

A Harlingen man accused of shooting and killing his former roommate in February 2020 has been found guilty of murder.

A judge sentenced Anthony Eliff to 75 years in prison for the murder of Guillermo "Willy G." Garcia.

Deliberations for the trial continued Tuesday morning when the jury reached the verdict.

Eliff's attorney argued he acted in self-defense, claiming that Garcia threatened him with a knife days before the murder and went to the home to ambush Eliff.

“In rejecting the defendant’s claim of self-defense, the jury correctly applied and followed the law as it pertains to self-defense," Cameron County DA Luis V. Saenz said in a statement. "The evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that defendant Eliff was not only guilty of murder, but that he is also a continuing threat to our community.”

Eliff was also found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm. He received a 20-year sentence for that charge that he will serve concurrently with the murder charge.