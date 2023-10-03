Jury deliberating fate of Harlingen man accused in death of former roommate

A jury will continue deliberating the fate of a Harlingen man charged in the February 2020 shooting death of his former roommate.

Deliberations began Monday afternoon after the state and defense rested their case. Deliberations will continue Tuesday morning.

Anthony Eliff is accused of shooting and killing Guillermo “Willy G.” Garcia. Eliff's attorney argued he acted in self-defense, claiming that Garcia threatened him with a knife days before the murder and went to the home to ambush Eliff.

Prosecutors argued that Eliff — a previously convicted felon — brought a gun he never should have had to his meeting with Garcia.

Eliff originally told police someone else shot Garcia, and prosecutors said it took Eliff a week to claim self-defense in the case.

The defense says investigators didn't look into the self-defense claim because of Eliff’s history.

During the course of the trial that started last week, jurors reviewed jail letters, interrogation videos and surveillance footage from the night of the shooting.