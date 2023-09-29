State rests its case in Anthony Eliff murder trial

The first week in the trial of the Harlingen man accused of killing his former roommate wrapped up on Friday.

The state rested its case after presenting four days’ worth of evidence to jurors.

CLICK HERE FOR COVERAGE OF DAY ONE OF THE TRIAL

Anthony Eliff is charged in the February 2020 shooting death of his former roommate, Guillermo Garcia.

Eliff's defense claims he shot Garcia in self-defense. Prosecutors charged him with murder, and are also trying to prove Eliff never should have had a weapon.

Eliff is facing an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm following a prior conviction of attempted murder that happened in the 1990s.

CLICK HERE FOR COVERAGE OF DAY TWO OF THE TRIAL

Jurors heard from a Texas Ranger who discussed the prior conviction, and were also shown the .45 millimeter handgun allegedly used to kill Garcia.

A forensic pathologist also took to the stand to go over Garcia’s autopsy photos, and describe his cause of death.

Dr. Elizabeth Miller also reviewed toxicology reports that showed Garcia’s blood alcohol level was above the legal limit.

CLICK HERE FOR DAY THREE COVERAGE OF THE TRIAL

Cocaine and other drugs were also found in Garcia’s system.

The trial will continue on Monday, Oct. 2, with the defense calling their witness.