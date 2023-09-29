Convicted felon testifies in trial of Harlingen man accused of killing former roommate

A convicted felon was among the witnesses who took to the stand Thursday on the third day of the trial of a Harlingen man accused in the 2020 shooting death of his former roommate.

State prosecutors say Ernesto Vargas was in the passenger seat of the car Anthony Eliff allegedly killed Guillermo Garcia in during a February 2020 shooting.

Eliff previously claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

Eliff and Garcia's old roommate – Alex Hernandez — also took to the stand.

Hernandez is the owner of the home where all three of them lived, and the person who first called 911 about the shooting.

The homeowner told jurors he kicked Garcia out of the home after less than a month of living with him, and was planning to do the same to Eliff.

Hernandez testified that Garcia was at the home to buy drugs when he was killed.

Prosecutors also brought up Elyn Loera, Eliff's former girlfriend who went missing in 2019.

Eliff is also charged in Loera’s murder, but the defense reminded the courtroom Loera’s death is not related to the trial.

With more witnesses scheduled to take the stand, it's likely the trial will continue into next week.

