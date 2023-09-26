Trial for suspect accused of killing man three years ago wraps up day one

Day one of testimony in a murder trial in Brownsville is now over.

Prosecutors say the accused, Anthony Eliff, shot and killed his former roommate and friend.

The case dates back more than three years ago, but on Tuesday jurors saw autopsy photos of the victim, Guillermo Garcia, with a single bullet wound to his chest.

The day started with opening statements from both the state and the defense and in total, three state witnesses were called on.

After opening statements, prosecutors showed jurors surveillance video from a nearby home where people could be heard yelling followed by a gunshot.

Other pieces of evidence prosecutors presented included a phone call Harlingen detectives say Eliff made, and an interrogation.

The prosecution continues their arguments on Wednesday with more state witnesses. One includes a person they claim was there the night the shooting happened.

The trial is expected to last through the end of the week.

Watch the video above for the full story.