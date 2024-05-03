Border Patrol: Vehicle pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash in downtown Brownsville

KRGV photo

A Friday afternoon police pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Brownsville, according to a U.S. Border Patrol spokesperson said.

The chase started at Boca Chica Beach when Border Patrol agents encountered a vehicle stuck in the sand. According to the spokesperson, agents and civilians helped pull the vehicle out.

The vehicle then fled, and a pursuit was initiated, the spokesperson added.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s office took over the pursuit, which ended when the vehicle crashed into other vehicles in downtown Brownsville.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.