Border Patrol: Vehicle pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash in downtown Brownsville

Friday, May 03 2024
By: Stefany Rosales
A Friday afternoon police pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Brownsville, according to a U.S. Border Patrol spokesperson said.

The chase started at Boca Chica Beach when Border Patrol agents encountered a vehicle stuck in the sand. According to the spokesperson, agents and civilians helped pull the vehicle out.

The vehicle then fled, and a pursuit was initiated, the spokesperson added. 

The Cameron County Sheriff’s office took over the pursuit, which ended when the vehicle crashed into other vehicles in downtown Brownsville.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

