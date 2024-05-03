Border Patrol: Vehicle pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash in downtown Brownsville
A Friday afternoon police pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Brownsville, according to a U.S. Border Patrol spokesperson said.
The chase started at Boca Chica Beach when Border Patrol agents encountered a vehicle stuck in the sand. According to the spokesperson, agents and civilians helped pull the vehicle out.
The vehicle then fled, and a pursuit was initiated, the spokesperson added.
The Cameron County Sheriff’s office took over the pursuit, which ended when the vehicle crashed into other vehicles in downtown Brownsville.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Starr County residents react to federal indictment against Congressman Henry Cuellar
-
Consumer Reports: What to buy in May 2024
-
Man hoping to reconnect with boaters he saved from drowning in Port...
-
Mission residents express confusion over 24 proposed city charter revisions on the...
-
Jackson Ranch Church in Pharr receives historical designation