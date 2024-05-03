Two parks in Mission receiving new bathrooms

Astroland Park in the city of Mission has been without a restroom for more than 20 years.

It’s now one of two public parks in the city that will be getting bathrooms.

Astroland and Catholic War Veterans parks are popular around town because of different events that are held there by the city.

“We have a bunch of events throughout the year, so, we have been utilizing more of these parks,” Mission Assistant City Manager Juan Pablo Terrazas said. “We want for the community to enjoy all of our parks and what we have to offer, so that's why mayor and council wants to invest more into our parks and the quality of life for the city of Mission."

At CWV, people currently have to go across the park to the baseball fields to use the bathrooms. The city is now building restrooms close to the playground and picnic area.

Astroland became one of five parks in Mission to not have a bathroom after the city tore down their old bathrooms because of vandalism and crime.

The city approved a contractor for the project last week. The total cost will be around $130,000.

The city set aside money to pay for these new facilities. Channel 5 News was told the city will meet with the contractor next week to set a start day for construction.

Watch the video above for the full story.