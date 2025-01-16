Harlingen man sentenced after attacking wife with a hammer

A Harlingen man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after confessing to attacking his wife with a hammer, according to Cameron County district Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

Thomas Mauro Vasquez was arrested in September 2024 following the assault, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, Saenz announced that Vasquez pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury in connection with the assault.

“The case stems from a heinous act of domestic violence in which Vasquez used a hammer to assault his spouse, causing serious bodily injuries,” the news release stated. “The Harlingen Police Department swiftly apprehended Vasquez following the assault, ensuring that he would face justice for this violent crime.”

Saenz thanks officers with the Harlingen Police Department for their role in the investigation.

"Domestic violence has no place in our community," Saenz stated in the release. "We will continue to pursue justice for victims and ensure that offenders like Thomas Mauro Vasquez face the full consequences of their actions. This sentence sends a clear message: violence against family members will not be tolerated in Cameron County."

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or reach out to local authorities