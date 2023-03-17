Harlingen man sentenced in death of student athlete

A 20-year-old man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a Harlingen High School student athlete, according to the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

Phillip Michael Martinez was arrested in connection with the October 2021 death of Christopher Perales.

Perales, 17, was killed in a shooting at the Sunshine Village Apartments in Harlingen.

RELATED: 'He meant a lot to us': Community mourns loss of student killed in Harlingen shooting

The shooting hospitalized two other individuals.

Martinez was identified as the male suspect in the shooting and was arrested shortly afterward.

A second individual, Deann Ruiz, was arrested alongside Martinez and charged with tampering with evidence.

Court records indicate Ruiz will appear in court next month.

According to a news release, Martinez was also sentenced to 20 years in prison on a separate charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. That sentence will run concurrently with the murder sentence.