Harlingen mayor announces $19 million in grants for drainage projects during State of the City
Related Story
Harlingen continues to work on its drainage, nearly three months after the March storm.
Mayor Norma Sepulveda went over what's in store during her State of the City address Thursday night.
The city has been able to secure $19 million dollars in grants for drainage. Later this year, the city will receive an updated drainage master plan.
Sepulveda also said the city will soon be getting the final designs for a drainage project along Commerce Street that will serve as a collector for storm water while working with the county and several drainage districts.
"These are very large, expensive improvements that go far beyond what our local budget can cover, and that's why we have made grant funding a cornerstone of our strategy," Sepulveda said.
Sepulveda spoke about how the city has been able to reduce costs by establishing an in-house drainage crew
along with working with lawmakers to get more state and federal funding for more drainage improvements.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
News Video
-
Man accused of attacking co-workers with a saw identified, arraigned
-
Beach goers react to tar balls washed ashore at South Padre Island
-
IDEA Public Schools to offer free summer meals to all Valley children
-
Valley residents show up for Grupo Frontera music video
-
Rio Hondo city leaders vote to fire police chief
Sports Video
-
RGV Red Crowns back at home Saturday to face San Antonio Corinthians
-
FC Brownsville vs. West Texas FC finishes in 0-0 draw
-
Brownsville FC hosting reigning champions for Friday night matchup at Brownsville Sports...
-
Valley Cheer Elite wins D2 Summit; honors former cheerleader
-
La Villa state champion track star Kaycei Salazar signs with Stephen F....