Harlingen mayor announces $19 million in grants for drainage projects during State of the City
Harlingen continues to work on its drainage, nearly three months after the March storm.
Mayor Norma Sepulveda went over what's in store during her State of the City address Thursday night.
The city has been able to secure $19 million dollars in grants for drainage. Later this year, the city will receive an updated drainage master plan.
Sepulveda also said the city will soon be getting the final designs for a drainage project along Commerce Street that will serve as a collector for storm water while working with the county and several drainage districts.
"These are very large, expensive improvements that go far beyond what our local budget can cover, and that's why we have made grant funding a cornerstone of our strategy," Sepulveda said.
Sepulveda spoke about how the city has been able to reduce costs by establishing an in-house drainage crew
along with working with lawmakers to get more state and federal funding for more drainage improvements.
