Harlingen police chief set to retire after more than 30 years of service
Harlingen Police Chief Michael Kester will be retiring from the police department in February, according to Sgt. Larry Moore.
Moore said Kester's last day is set for February 4.
Kester said he's incredibly grateful to the Harlingen community, and it's been an honor to serve the city for 35 years, including the last five years as chief of police.
Kester joined the Harlingen Police Department in 1990, rising in the ranks before being named police chief in 2019.
It is unknown who will serve as interim police chief when Kester retires.
