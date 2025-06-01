Harlingen police, DPS crack down on drunk driving
Everyone knows the rule, if you drink, do not drive.
There will be more law enforcement on the roads on Saturday, and Harlingen police will not be giving drivers any breaks.
The city and the Texas Department of Public Safety are teaming up to protect the roads from people driving under the influence. This comes as a lot of Rio Grande Valley families are celebrating graduations.
A reminder, Cameron County is a non-refusal county. That means blood draws for anyone who refuses a breathalyzer.
